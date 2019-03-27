In a move to open an insurance agency in his own building while also investing in growth in Carencro, one young business owner decided to build a shopping center while also building a new home for his business.
Eric Veillon, the 30-year-old owner of Veillon Insurance and the new 5,000-square-foot, three-unit shopping center at 200 Wallace Broussard Road, started his career six years ago as a State Farm agent.
In November 2017, he became an independent agent and began representing 25 insurance companies. He was looking for a home for his business when he decided last year to buy land along the east side of Interstate 49 and build the shopping center, which he moved into in January.
"I saw it was a growing area," Veillon said. "When I started here in Carencro in 2014, there was just that one development where Rotolo's is, but Carencro's growing and there's potential for more business in this area. So I bought some land and decided to build my own place instead of leasing forever. We broke ground in May 2018, and we've seen a lot more traffic here in our new location."
Ville Platte women's boutique Luna Claire's Skin Bar and Clothier opened its second location in the shopping center Saturday. Other businesses are in negotiations regarding the remaining space.
"(Veillon) had some units for lease, and we were growing and expanding out of Ville Platte and we felt we could grow faster and more by coming to Carencro," said Luna Claire's owner Hannah Aymond.
Said Veillon: "Carencro's a great place to be, and I hope it continues to grow. The other side of the interstate is vacant. So I could see things happening there, too."