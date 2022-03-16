Danny Jones will likely dole out checks to the Chitimacha Louisiana Open’s many charities just a few weeks after the final putt drops Sunday at the 72-hole Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament at Le Triomphe in Broussard.
He’ll be thrilled to do it.
Jones, executive director of the pro tournament for more than two decades, has depended upon the goodwill of his sponsors for two years to drum up support for the charities, some of whom depend mightily on the Open’s largesse. For two years, the tournament's largesse from ticket sales, food and more has largely vanished.
In 2020, the Louisiana Open was canceled in the first weeks of the pandemic. In 2021, golfers competed but no one else was allowed on the course — just players, caddies and tournament officials — as COVID-19 numbers worsened as the tournament neared. No tournament one year, no fans the next.
Enter the Chitimacha Tribe, for whom the tournament was named. They’ve been generous with their title sponsorship, enabling the tournament to distribute funds to the charities when no tournament profits were realized.
“The Chitimacha Tribe, I would put their loyalty up against any sponsor of any PGA event,” Jones said. “The tribe has been a sponsor for 30 of 31 years of the tournament. They gave us money to make sure our charities did not go without.”
No tournament one year, no fans the next, no sponsor skyboxes, no chances to make money. But Jones said the Chitimacha Tribe paid their sponsorship in full, enabling the charities that depend upon the tournament to function.
Jones said the charities and their volunteers do much more than seek funding from the tournament. They provide much of the labor that makes the tournament work. They collect trash, cook for the public, drive the shuttles, maintain the course at night, park cars and other essential tasks.
“All that stuff is taken for granted at a tournament,” Jones said. “But we are the basis for the charities to have fundraisers and they work.”
Charities include 4-H, Animal Rescue Foundation, Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Hearts of Hope, Hospice of Acadiana and more. There’s a formal event in the fall to hand out checks to the charities, but Jones said they intend to give out the money much earlier so the charities can do their good work.
Two years ago, with the tournament canceled, the Louisiana Open paid out more than $116,000 to charities. Last year, with no fans in attendance, it paid out $120,000. This year, with the promise of good weather and brisk ticket sales, Jones hopes the tournament will pay out $200,000.
Weather should be favorable and Wednesday’s pro-am should be a great tournament fundraiser. The pro-am, Jones said, is always a big boost to the tournament's bottom line. Wednesday's forecast is for "chamber of commerce weather," he said, with more of the same on Sunday.
“The weekend should be great; the skyboxes should be rocking,” he said.
At long last.