Waitr Holdings Inc. announced a national collaboration with national convenience store chain 7-Eleven to deliver from more than 700 of its locations.
The Lafayette-based company, which specializes in restaurant and grocery delivery, operates in over 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. Last year the company launched in over 90 new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.
“The addition of 7-Eleven to our platform represents the newest example of our ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you.”