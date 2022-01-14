Taxable sales data in Lafayette Parish from November shows 2021’s total has already eclipsed the record total 2020 with December’s total still outstanding.

Sales through November reached $6.93 billion, topping the 2020 total of $6.425 million that was the highest total on record, according to data compiled by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. December’s numbers should spike with holiday shopping and should push the yearly total to an unprecedented $7.5 billion in total sales.

November’s total reached $641 million, the highest recorded for the month of November and the eighth-highest month on record. Thanks to accelerated spending as a result of the pandemic, the parish has had nine straight months of sales topping $600 million, a total reached only three times prior to the pandemic.

“Taxable sales continue to reflect strong consumer confidence and spending in Lafayette Parish. Not only was 2021 record year for taxable sales, but also for several other economic indicators LEDA tracks,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “As concerns from COVID continue to impact our community, it is crucial that we continue to safely support local business owners and patronize Lafayette Parish-based shops and restaurants in the new year.”

+2 Meet Mandi Mitchell, the next LEDA CEO and a big reason why Amazon is in Louisiana Mandi Mitchell could have taken a victory lap. As associate secretary of the Louisiana Economic Development office, she was the point person w…

In the city of Lafayette, sales for the year now sits at $4.7 million, which eclipsed the 2014 total as the highest on record and is almost 20% above last year’s rate. Sales in November reached $441 million, the ninth straight month to top $400 million in sales, a mark reached only once in a non-holiday spending month prior to the pandemic.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The smaller municipalities have each eclipsed totals from a year ago as the parish’s economy has diversified in recent years. Carencro, despite having its smallest total sales ($28 million) of the year in November, is 33% ahead of last year’s total. Youngsville, which had $35.8 million in sales in November for its second-highest total on record, is 24% ahead of its 2020 pace.

Others include Broussard at 20%, Scott at 16.8% and Duson at 23.5%.

Other data points from the city of Lafayette include:

Bars and lounges had just under $3.5 million in sales, the highest total since the pandemic began.

Grocery stores sales, now at $290.5 million for the year, should set a new record when December’s totals are compiled.

Women’s apparel sales reached the highest total since March and is nearly 50% ahead of 2020’s pace.

Jewelry stores sales reached the highest this year in November, nearly topping $13 million.

Furniture sales are now at $16.4 million, already the highest on record.

Sales at building material stores is at $314 million, the first time that category has topped the $300 million mark.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.