Longtime business executive Jerome "Jerry" Greig has been appointed to the board of directors for Acadian Companies, Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag announced.

Greig is an accomplished business executive with substantial experience in energy, health care, technology, process improvement and operations. He recently retired as the chief information officer of Fugro Chance Inc., a member of The Netherlands-based, publicly traded Fugro Group.

He joins current board members Zuschlag, Acadian Chief Financial Officer David Kelly, John Rester and Fred Mills.

“We're delighted to have someone with Jerry's credentials and knowledge of the culture of Lafayette and our company join our board of directors to help navigate our company through the coming years,” Zuschlag said.

Greig has spent his career creating business value by leveraging technology innovation, driving alignment of IT investment with business strategy, increasing operational effectiveness while minimizing enterprise risk and delivering enhanced customer service experiences. He has led innovation across numerous IT disciplines, including governance, portfolio and project management, cybersecurity, on-premise and cloud-based systems development, service delivery, mobility and business continuity.

Greig also incubated and chaired an oil and gas third-party service provider collaboration (with Fortune 500 partners Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Weatherford) to drive the standardization and implementation of advanced broadband telecommunications deployment on Gulf of Mexico rigs and vessels.

Prior to joining Fugro, he led systems development activities focused on natural gas marketing and transportation for Houston-based Tenneco.

Greig also joined the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana board of directors in 2013 and serves as chairman of the BCBSLA Compensation Committee, vice-chairman of the investment and finance committee and is a member of the audit committee.

Greig, who has a bachelor's degree from UL and a master's from Clemson University, is also past chairman of the board of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Acadiana, St. Thomas More Catholic High School and the STM Foundation. He lives in Lafayette with his wife, Nancy.