Those record cold temperatures that hit around Mardi Gras did not slow down the sugar cane in south Louisiana, but the rainy March may have done more damage.
The weather in March and April has not been ideal for growth, said LSU AgCenter sugar cane specialist Kenneth Gravois. Damage from that cold front from February, meanwhile, was limited to a few isolated fields and “nothing more than normal,” he said.
But it’s been the rain that has been the biggest challenge, particularly in April.
“A dry spring never killed a cane crop,” Gravois said. “And it’s not been a dry spring. In looking at the meteorological data, this is going to be the second- or third-wettest April on record. So we’ve had enough rain.”
The freeze did reduce the disease and number of insects and pests, Gravois said. Diseases such as brown stripe and brown rust should be reduced, and the number of West Indian cane flies should be lower.
The forecast for the rest of May has temperatures conducive for cane growth, but intermittent rain is also in the forecast. Nighttime temperatures above 70 degrees and daytime temperatures above 85 should spur growth, he said.
This year’s crop should 500,000 acres this year, which represents a 20% increase during the past decade.
“Even though the crop is a little behind,” Gravois said, “if we start getting warm and dry for the month of May, we can catch up a lot of that growth. By far, the conditions that we harvest the previous year’s crop has the biggest effect on the next year’s crop. So we had relatively dry conditions for harvesting the 2020 crop. That bodes well.”