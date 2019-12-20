Issued Dec. 9-13
New commercial
SHELL STRUCTURE: 138 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; C&C Real Estate Ventures, owner; Spec LLC, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,502,814.
Commercial additions
MEDICAL OFFICER: 501 W. Saint Mary Blvd., 414A, Lafayette; St. Francis Medical Office, owner and applicant; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, contractor; $3,500.
OTHER: 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette; Cemetery Services Group Inc., owner, applicant and contractor; description, mausoleum; $290,800.
DEPARTMENT STORE: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Lafayette, MSA LP d/b/a, owner; description, demo at seafood area; Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, applicant and contractor; $25,000.
Commercial demolition
STORE: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; description, interior demolition; Bryant Poche, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $5,000.
New houses
115 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $468,000.
308 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $665,556.
107 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $192,100.
415 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Hays Homes LLC; $720,000.
210 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $238,500.
107 Coles Creek Drive, Carencro; Base Builders LLC; $175,000.
1215 Bourque Road, Duson; Dale Denais; $306,000.
133 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.
126 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
137 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.
110 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.
108 Reservoir, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $374,871.
210 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $193,498.
Townhouses
126 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Gabrielle Builders Inc.; $99,000.
128 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Gabrielle Builders Inc.; $99,000.
Acadiana Business Today: Supreme Rice in Crowley to undergo $20 million expansion; First riverboat casino approved to come ashore near Lake Charles; see next steps, expected completion
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks on Thursday announced a $20 million expansion of the rice mill’s faciliti…
First riverboat casino approved to come ashore near Lake Charles; see next steps, expected completion
Eighteen months after the Louisiana Legislature allowed riverboat casinos to move on dry land, the Gaming Control Board approved the first app…
Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine will move to the former Bentley's space at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite D.
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has named as fellows from the area Catherine M. Ashy, an attorney with the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafaye…