Issued Dec. 9-13

New commercial

SHELL STRUCTURE: 138 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; C&C Real Estate Ventures, owner; Spec LLC, applicant; CM Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,502,814.

Commercial additions

MEDICAL OFFICER: 501 W. Saint Mary Blvd., 414A, Lafayette; St. Francis Medical Office, owner and applicant; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, contractor; $3,500.

OTHER: 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette; Cemetery Services Group Inc., owner, applicant and contractor; description, mausoleum; $290,800.

DEPARTMENT STORE: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Lafayette, MSA LP d/b/a, owner; description, demo at seafood area; Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, applicant and contractor; $25,000.

Commercial demolition

STORE: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; description, interior demolition; Bryant Poche, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $5,000.

New houses

115 Grandview Terrace Drive, Youngsville; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $468,000.

308 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; RLS Properties LLC; $665,556.

107 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $192,100.

415 Red Robin Trail, Lafayette; Hays Homes LLC; $720,000.

210 Woodstone Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $238,500.

107 Coles Creek Drive, Carencro; Base Builders LLC; $175,000.

1215 Bourque Road, Duson; Dale Denais; $306,000.

133 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $193,500.

126 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

137 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $202,500.

110 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $175,500.

108 Reservoir, Broussard; McLain Homes LLC; $374,871.

210 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $193,498. 

Townhouses

126 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Gabrielle Builders Inc.; $99,000.

128 Greentree Drive, Lafayette; Gabrielle Builders Inc.; $99,000.

