The application deadline for the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce's annual post-secondary education scholarship is fast approaching.
Applications must be mailed or hand delivered to the chamber office, 107 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville, by 3 p.m. Wednesday. The scholarship is open to chamber members, employees of members of the children or spouses or either to further pursue their post-secondary education.
"Our hope is that this scholarship will encourage the recipients to excel as future business leaders and participate in the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and give back to the community," chamber director Lynn Guillory said.
The scholarship can be used at either a two-year or four-year educational or vocational college. Applicants will need to have finished at least one semester with a minimum of a 3.5 GPA. The winner will be selected on the basis of participation and leadership in school activities, work experience, response to an essay question, economic need and academic achievement.
To download an application, visit the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce here. Applications can be mailed to Chamber Education Committee, Vermilion Chamber of Commerce, 1907 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510.
