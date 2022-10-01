The Accelerate Northside program, a startup and small business program put on by the Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, will expand this fall to include entrepreneurial programming.
This partnership will enable the LEED Center, originally established with funding from U.S. Economic Development Administration, to broaden its offerings to include a mentoring Program and a female entrepreneurship program, officials announce Friday. The deal will deepen the center’s impact and expand its reach into more segments of the small business community.
Classes will be each Thursday from Oct. 13 until Nov. 17.
“Small business is the lifeblood of Lafayette’s economy and a core component of LEDA’s new economic development strategic plan and programming,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “The abundance of existing small businesses and new startups speaks to the entrepreneurial spirit and the foundation of our culture here in Lafayette Parish. We are thrilled to partner with and support the LEED Center with a common goal to expand the diverse cross-section of businesses and business owners the organizations assist.”
The LEED Center has hosted three sessions of the program in the last 18 months and have helped over 130 existing and aspiring business owners. Over 30 new companies have been established as a result of the program.
Accelerate Northside includes six weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting during and after the program, and connections to community resources. A waiver is available that can cover $425 of the $450 program registration fee.