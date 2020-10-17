After losing her side job as a waitress during the pandemic, Courtney Broussard found herself scrolling through unique business concepts online.

It's not like the New Iberia woman needed another project. She still had a full-time job at a safety company, roles in community service organizations and two school-aged sons to keep her busy.

"I'm one of those kinds of people who doesn't like to have a lot of down time," Broussard said. "I always like to be involved in something."

Her latest something is a mobile bar business called Tapped Ba-you.

Broussard, 30, offers a tap trailer with a built-in TV and an indoor wood kegerator for events. She offers a variety of packages for small, private events and larger, public affairs.

Broussard has had to get creative with the business to comply with Louisiana's alcohol laws and coronavirus restrictions.

She considered giving up completely when she learned that she couldn't apply for an alcohol permit without a permanent, brick-and-mortar location. She could receive approval to purchase and serve alcohol through a special event permit, but she's limited to 12 per year and plans to reserve those for festivals and fairs once COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

"I felt defeated through all of that," Broussard aid. "I was like, 'How can I promote this without being able to sell alcohol?'"

Broussard, still determined, found a way to make it work. She focuses on the event planning side of things, estimating how much beer, wine and spirits a customer will need and places the order through a local grocery store or delivery service. The customer pays the store or service directly for the alcohol, and Broussard handles the rest.

"The convenience is still there," Broussard said. "Kegs aren't easy to transport, and you have to keep them cold or they spoil. I've been able to find ways to help the client but stay within regulations."

Since large parties and events are problematic during a pandemic, Broussard has marketed home tailgating packages for backyard gatherings.

She initially thought her bartending services would be part of the package, but she's found a greater demand for more affordable, self-serve options that she sets up and breaks down for each event.

"What I've discovered, especially in the Acadiana market, is that people don't want to spend a lot of money," Broussard said. "I've been able to cut out the extra labor and serving costs."

Broussard also offers nonalcoholic keg options and even caters to children's events.

"One of the biggest things I've been trying to promote and market is that keg systems aren't just for beer," Broussard said. "Anything liquid can go into a keg — juice, water, margaritas, just about anything."

Learn more about Tapped Ba-you by visiting tappedbayou.com.