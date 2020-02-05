Hampr laundry service expanding to BR
App-based laundry service Hampr, which launched in Lafayette Parish last month, will be expanding to the Baton Rouge market in March.
Laurel Hess, president and CEO of Hampr and president of Rally Marketing, announced the expansion in a press release Monday. The app will go online for customers in Baton Rouge area on March 14.
"The reception has been pretty overwhelming. We saw a lot more excitement and demand in the first two weeks than we had expected, but we were able to handle it all," Hess said. "We actually had a lot of demand in Baton Rouge when we launched, so all we have to do is find 'washrs' and we can launch in a city."
Two shopping centers under construction
Two shopping centers on Ambassador Caffery north of Johnston Street are scheduled to be completed this summer that so far will include a Domino's Pizza and a small business office.
Construction has begun on Parc Ambassador, a 5,000-square-foot development to be built at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. So far, it will include an office for Bradley Beck State Farm and the Parlor Salon Studio nail salon, architect Russell Trahan said.
The two businesses will have a combined 22 employees, Trahan said. No other details on the development were available.
Ambassador Oaks, the owner of the project, was issued a building permit last week for $1.1 million, records show.
The other development, a 4,976-square-foot project to be built in an open lot southeast of the Westmark Road intersection and owned by Frontline Real Estate Group, will break ground Tuesday, Trahan said. It will include three spaces with Domino's occupying one of them.
Once the others are leased, developers will kick off the second phase of the development that will add 10,000 square feet, along with a pad site for an unattached 4,500-square-foot building, Frontline owner Phil Devey said.
Devey's group bought the property in July 2018 for $450,000, land records show. The location is ideal for the development, he said.
"The Ambassador corridor by Johnston Street has one of the strongest traffic counts in the city, and I’m excited about our first-ever retail/office ground up development," Devey said. "I love our city and will continue to invest in it where opportunities arise and be a proud part of our growth."
Both projects were designed by Trahan Architecture + Planning LLC.
CEO Roundtables applications available
Applications are being accepted through March 31 for CEO Roundtables, a state-sponsored program that brings executives together to share experiences and help solve business problems.
Beginning in July, the Louisiana Economic Development department will convene roundtables of 15 to 18 qualified decision-makers from companies with annual revenue of $600,000 to $50 million and staff sizes of five to 99 people.
Sites for the CEO Roundtables will be determined based upon demand. Past roundtables have been held in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Ruston, Schriever and Shreveport.
At each regional roundtable, a facilitator guides business leaders through problem-solving in marketing, strategic planning, organizational structure, cybersecurity, business continuity and other issues. Participants meet 10 times a year and also benefit from peer-to-peer learning and networking.
“CEO Roundtables provide a forum for Louisiana business leaders in complementary industries to share best practices and openly discuss their most challenging issues,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. "At the same time, LED can discover impediments to small business growth and bring suggested policy improvements to the administration or Legislature. Generating constructive feedback is key to continuous improvement.”
Applications are at OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables.
Proposals sought for nonprofit grants
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is accepting proposals from Louisiana nonprofits for projects that improve the health and lives of Louisianians.
The foundation will award grants through four programs:
New Horizons grants up to $25,000 to support innovative approaches that solve or more effectively address issues related to health, education and well-being.
Special Projects grants up to $100,000 as one-time investments in growing successful programs and increasing their impact.
Collective Impact grants up to $1 million to fund grassroots coalitions working together to solve community issues in health, education and well-being over three years.
Angels of Change grants up to $250,000 to fund collaborations between past honorees of The Angel Award and community partners who are working together to solve issues in health, education and well-being.
Deadlines are quarterly and require a letter of intent to apply. The deadlines for 2020 are March 1, June 1, Oct. 1 and Dec. 1. Information is as www.bcbslafoundation.org.
Master Cattleman classes starting
The LSU AgCenter will host a series of Louisiana Master Cattleman classes beginning March 10 in Many for cattle producers who want to improve beef cattle management.
Topics will include animal health; cattle nutrition; reproduction; breeding and selection; pasture agronomy and weed management; economics and marketing; beef handling and end product; and Beef Quality Assurance Certification.
Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for 10 weeks at the Sabine Parish AgCenter office located at 1125 W. Mississippi Ave.
A $125 tuition fee is required, which covers curriculum and handouts, meals and a Master Cattleman metal farm sign upon completion of the course.
Registration must be received by Feb. 18. For information, contact AgCenter extension agent Lee Faulk at afaulk@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 245-4200 or AgCenter extension agent Chris Pearce at tpearce@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 256-3406.
Forestry forums planned across state
A series of forestry forums are scheduled this month across Louisiana.
- The 30th annual Florida Parishes Forestry Forum will be held at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Topics include navigating present-day markets; forestland investment and risk; ways to increase timber sales; and how to use land management and cost-share programs. Registration is $25 per person. For information or registration, contact Whitney Wallace at 985-748-9381 or wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu.
- The LSU AgCenter Cenla Forestry Forum will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the State Evacuation Shelter in Alexandria.
Topics include extension forestry and wildlife educational programming; Natural Resources Conservation Service feral swine eradication and control pilot program; estate planning for timberland owners; Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry news on the Forest Productivity Program cost share, arson enforcement and budget updates; forest insect pests; trucking safety issues, insurance rates and team safe trucking; issues affecting forestry in Louisiana; and the Louisiana FFA program and forestry industry-based certification requirements.
Early registration is $25 per person and by Feb. 14, and $40 afterward and at the door. For information, contact Robbie Hutchins at (318) 767-3968 or rhutchins@agcenter.lsu.edu.
- The LSU AgCenter and Southwest Louisiana Forestry Association will hold a forum from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at the War Memorial Civic Center, 250 West 7th St., in DeRidder.
Topics include the state of Louisiana forestry; an update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service; update from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; creating a prescribed burn association; limited liability corporations; drones in forestry; and forest insects. Registration is $25 per household. The cost includes annual membership dues for the Southwest Louisiana Forestry Association.
For information, contact AgCenter agent Keith Hawkins at (337) 463-7006 or KHawkins@agcenter.lsu.edu.