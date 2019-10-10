Business executive Jerry K. Greig was selected as the Lafayette Civic Cup recipient for 2019 for a lifetime of humanitarian activity and will be honored during a Nov. 12 banquet at the Petroleum Club.

Known for successful careers in energy, healthcare, technology, process improvement and operations, Greig's civic is a past chairman of the Board of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce (now One Acadiana) and previously served as vice-chair of Finance and operations. He has served as chairman of the board and campaign chairman for United Way of Acadiana, chairman of the board of St. Thomas More Catholic High School and served as chairman of the Lafayette Parish School System Technology Peer Review Team.

He was named STM Supporter of the Year in 2011.

"Jerry's unique professional experiences, domestically and globally across a diverse set of business challenges, gave him a unique vision that he eagerly applied to civic and charitable causes throughout our community," said Paul Azar Jr., Civic Cup president and 2009 recipient.

In 2017 Greig retired as chief information officer of Fugro Chance, Inc., a member of The Netherlands-based publicly traded (NYSE Euronext) Fugro Group of companies.

"His expertise in technology," according to Civic Cup committee member and 1999 recipient Dr. Jean Kreamer, "made him a valuable leader in education, government, and the arts. Under his guidance, the LPSS technology team was responsible for bringing internet service to every classroom in nine public schools."

Greig currently serves on the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and chairs the compensation committee.