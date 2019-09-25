A merger between Lafayette General Health System and Ochsner Health System is in the works, KATC is reporting this morning.
According to the report, the process is in the beginning stages, but a letter of intent is in place following Tuesday night's board meeting. Hospital officials will issue a statement at 10:30 a.m. and hold a press conference at noon, a spokesperson said.
The report also said there will be no job loss and potential for more hires and raises in the near future, the report states. LGMC's decision-making will remain in Lafayette.
Lafayette General Health serves the south-central region of Louisiana and has operated its flagship hospital, Lafayette General Medical Center, since 1911. LGH has over $500 million in total assets and employs approximately 4,500 people.
Founded in 1942, Ochsner Health System is one of the largest independent academic health systems in the U.S. and Louisiana largest not-for-profit health system and health system. It owns 40 affiliated hospitals and specialty hospitals and 100 health centers and urgent care centers while employing nearly 25,000 people.
Ochsner Health System and Lafayette General Health have been working together on pediatric subspecialties and diagnostic imaging and biomedical services since 2015.
