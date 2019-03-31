More than 50 people from Lafayette are in Greenville, South Carolina this week to see if there's anything they can learn from that city's growth that might apply here.
This is the third time One Acadiana, the regional chamber of commerce, has hosted a trip to another state for folks who have an interest in the growth and economic development of Acadiana. Previously, there were visits to Lexington, Kentucky, and Charleston, South Carolina.
This year, the group from Acadiana will be in Greenville through Tuesday.
Midway between Atlanta. Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, the region surrounding Greenville is home to many national and international corporations such as Michelin North America, General Electric, and BMW.
However, as industrial development expanded, people moved away from the central city and Greensville's urban core declined. As shopping centers lured the major retailers to the suburbs in the 1960s and '70s, Greenville faced a dying downtown with countless vacant buildings and no people, in the midst of a growing region.
For the past 30 years, the city has teamed with the private sector to create development partnerships, stimulating a major revitalization of the central business district.
Downtown Greenville has gone from abandoned warehouses and empty storefronts to having a thriving central business district, with up-scale restaurants and high-end residential units.
The small southern city of just under 60,000 residents is now a popular destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, and it's rebirth has been recognized nationally.
“Thirty years ago, Greenville’s leaders rallied together behind a vision to develop one of the best downtowns in America," Carlee Alm-LaBar said at the outset of the trip. "I am excited to learn about the vision, planning, and execution behind Greenville’s success and how we can apply the lessons learned here in Acadiana.”
Alm-LaBar is director of traditional neighborhood developments for Southern Lifestyle Development
“The BMW plant in Spartanburg was a game-changing economic development win for the Upstate South Carolina region," said Katie Chaisson, director of business and economic development for CLECO. "One of the key takeaway lessons I’m looking forward to learning is how the region attracted a global powerhouse like BMW and how to further position Acadiana for big economic development wins in the future.”
In addition to information sessions, the Acadiana visitors were expected to a downtown Greenville and a BMW factory.
