New commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 2307 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Sterling Premium Select III, owner; description, site work only, Sterling Premium Auto; James Broussard & Associates, applicant and architect; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $332,702.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1904 Moss St., Lafayette; description, RNR Tire Center; Rental Concepts LLC, applicant; Thrash Construction Services LLC, contractor; $832,510.
MAUSOLEUM: 190 W. Railroad Ave., Broussard; Sacred Heart of Jesus, applicant; $361,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 400 Patterson St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, playground pavilion; Alice Boucher School, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $111,781.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 222 W. Milton Ave., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School System, owner; description, pavilion Milton Elementary; Ziler Architects, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $119,219.
OFFICE BUILDING: 403 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette; Refinery Downtown, owner and applicant; Pellerin & Wallace Inc., contractor; $60,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 200 Westmark Blvd., Lafayette; Ashley Homestore, owner; description, interior remodel; Dufresne Spencer Group, applicant: JW Grand Inc., contractor; $740,000.
PARTIAL DEMOLITION: 3913 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; Atchafalaya Boats, applicant; partial interior demolition; Brad's Electric LLC.
New houses
119 St. Pascal Road, Lafayette; Lagneaux's Construction Inc.; $99,000.
210 Manhattan Ave., Lafayette Parish; Shane and Wendi Kilgore; $382,584.
105 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $351,000.
101 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $192,000.
116 Dalton Lane, Lafayette; Kiet Ly; $706,500.
116 Santa Marta Drive, Youngsville; A.H. Construction LLC; $146,000.
101 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $279,000.
224 Lovely Road, Duson; HLP Builders Inc.; $350,000.
503 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction LLC; $230,036.
622 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; RBM Carpentry LLC; $230,284.
217 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849
