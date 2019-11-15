New commercial

GENERAL RETAIL: 2307 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Sterling Premium Select III, owner; description, site work only, Sterling Premium Auto; James Broussard & Associates, applicant and architect; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $332,702.

WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1904 Moss St., Lafayette; description, RNR Tire Center; Rental Concepts LLC, applicant; Thrash Construction Services LLC, contractor; $832,510.

MAUSOLEUM: 190 W. Railroad Ave., Broussard; Sacred Heart of Jesus, applicant; $361,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 400 Patterson St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, playground pavilion; Alice Boucher School, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $111,781.

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 222 W. Milton Ave., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School System, owner; description, pavilion Milton Elementary; Ziler Architects, applicant; JC Construction LLC, contractor; $119,219.

OFFICE BUILDING: 403 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette; Refinery Downtown, owner and applicant; Pellerin & Wallace Inc., contractor; $60,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 200 Westmark Blvd., Lafayette; Ashley Homestore, owner; description, interior remodel; Dufresne Spencer Group, applicant: JW Grand Inc., contractor; $740,000.

PARTIAL DEMOLITION: 3913 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; Atchafalaya Boats, applicant; partial interior demolition; Brad's Electric LLC.

New houses

119 St. Pascal Road, Lafayette; Lagneaux's Construction Inc.; $99,000.

210 Manhattan Ave., Lafayette Parish; Shane and Wendi Kilgore; $382,584.

105 Ridgecroft Drive, Lafayette Parish; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $351,000.

101 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $192,000.

116 Dalton Lane, Lafayette; Kiet Ly; $706,500.

116 Santa Marta Drive, Youngsville; A.H. Construction LLC; $146,000.

101 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $279,000.

224 Lovely Road, Duson; HLP Builders Inc.; $350,000.

503 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction LLC; $230,036.

622 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; RBM Carpentry LLC; $230,284.

217 Whispering Meadows, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $207,849

Acadiana Business Today: Knoxville-based Winter Innovations wins big at Innovate South's Get Started Medical competition; Brother's on the Boulevard will close for good 6 p.m. Saturday

View comments