A new retail development near 1501 W. Pinhook Road will be bringing the return of PJ's Coffee to Lafayette.

The retail development will be in front of the Campion at Lafayette apartments, now under construction, and is scheduled to be completed in November, Alpha Management Partners president and CEO Michael Davis.

"We've already signed a partnership with PJ's Coffee and this will be the first location in Lafayette with a drive-thru," he said. "We also have another business signed up, but I can't say who right now, and the third space is still open. We'll be starting construction some time next month."

Each space in the development will be around 1,500 square feet.

Another PJ's Coffee is planned to open in 2020 in the First National Bank of Jeanerette branch office building under construction near River Ranch. PJ's once had a location on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus at 220 E. St. Mary Blvd.