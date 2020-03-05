Acadian Ambulance Service was chosen by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to participate in a new health care model pilot program in Acadiana and other regions of Louisiana and Texas.
Acadian was one of 205 nationwide that will participate this spring in the five-year Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) model, a payment model that incorporates a new approach to utilizing emergency medical services providers and their partners in patient care through innovation and the use of available alternative care settings.
The program will involve Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, Iberia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes along with Calcasieu, Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston and Bexar and Harris counties in Texas.
The program involves CMS paying for emergency transport of a Medicare beneficiary to a hospital emergency department or other destination covered under Medicare and paying ET3 Model participants to transport a beneficiary to an alternative destination, such as a primary care doctor’s office or an urgent care clinic, or initiate and facilitate treatment in place by a qualified health care practitioner either in-person on-scene or via telehealth.
“We believe this will be a win for both Medicare patients and community healthcare providers," said Asbel Montes, Acadian Ambulance's senior VP of strategic initiatives and innovation. "It will allow all providers to utilize their resources in the most efficient and appropriate manner.”