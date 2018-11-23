Charlie Goodson's presence in Lafayette goes back the 1970s when he opened Judge Roy Bean's Saloon with Earl Hebert.

He's since become managing partner of Charley G's and Social Southern Table and Bar as well as founder of Eat Lafayette, an annual promotion of locally owned restaurants. Goodson spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently about his experiences in the restaurant business in Lafayette.

Goodson recalled the lean times of the late 1980s with the economic downturn of the oil industry and launching Cafe Vermilionville and Charley G’s with Ken Veron and his his current partnership with Southern Hospitality Kitchens. He was named Restaurateur of the Year in 2017 by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association and has been honored by the Acadiana Restaurant Association as Restaurateur of the Year three times

Goodson has also become a mentor to other restauranteurs.

