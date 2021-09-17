New commercial

None filed. 

Commercial additions, alterations

OTHER: 300 Fairlane Drive, owner, Premier Data Systems; description, none listed; applicant, Miriam Douglas; contractor, Strong Construction; $85,000. 

OTHER: 2232 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, J&S Tax Pros; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Jason Jones; $10,000. 

OTHER: 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, The Ruins; applicant, Bryan Boudreaux; $46,000. 

OFFICE: 200 St. Nazair Road, Broussard, SafeSource Direct office building, applicant and contractor, Trax Development; $1,565,820. 

New houses

503 La. 1252, Carencro; Kendall Nolan, $121,500. 

816 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott; Loren and Tova Stelly, $355,000. 

110 Winthorpe Row; Matthew and Lisette Moses, $475,000. 

105 Ember Grove Xing; Drenko Contractors, $310,500. 

201 Atmos Energy Drive; DSLD, $229,500. 

2020 W. Gloria Switch, Carencro; Vicman Homes, $356,977. 

202 Sparkling Meadows Lane; DSLD, $265,000.

400 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $265,500. 

410 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $315,000. 

208 Lemongrass Lane; McLain Homes, $279,000. 

115 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $202,500. 

213 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $229,500. 

204 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $193,500.

302 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $265,500.

120 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $234,000.

220 Choctaw Road; Frank's Construction Co., $220,500.

118 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $216,000.

116 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $202,500.

114 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $180,000.

104 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $211,500. 

416 Sandy Bay, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction, $273,668.

412 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Hart Homes, $255,020. 

211 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; AM Design, $379,000.

209 Ivory Palms Court, Broussard; AM Design, $564,200. 

