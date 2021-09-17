New commercial
None filed.
Commercial additions, alterations
OTHER: 300 Fairlane Drive, owner, Premier Data Systems; description, none listed; applicant, Miriam Douglas; contractor, Strong Construction; $85,000.
OTHER: 2232 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, J&S Tax Pros; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Jason Jones; $10,000.
OTHER: 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, The Ruins; applicant, Bryan Boudreaux; $46,000.
OFFICE: 200 St. Nazair Road, Broussard, SafeSource Direct office building, applicant and contractor, Trax Development; $1,565,820.
New houses
503 La. 1252, Carencro; Kendall Nolan, $121,500.
816 Rue Des Babineaux, Scott; Loren and Tova Stelly, $355,000.
110 Winthorpe Row; Matthew and Lisette Moses, $475,000.
105 Ember Grove Xing; Drenko Contractors, $310,500.
201 Atmos Energy Drive; DSLD, $229,500.
2020 W. Gloria Switch, Carencro; Vicman Homes, $356,977.
202 Sparkling Meadows Lane; DSLD, $265,000.
400 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $265,500.
410 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $315,000.
208 Lemongrass Lane; McLain Homes, $279,000.
115 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $202,500.
213 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $229,500.
204 Sojourner Drive; Manuel Builders, $193,500.
302 Aubergine Lane; DSLD, $265,500.
120 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $234,000.
220 Choctaw Road; Frank's Construction Co., $220,500.
118 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $216,000.
116 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $202,500.
114 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $180,000.
104 Black Pine Drive; DR Horton, $211,500.
416 Sandy Bay, Broussard; EJ Rock Construction, $273,668.
412 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Hart Homes, $255,020.
211 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; AM Design, $379,000.
209 Ivory Palms Court, Broussard; AM Design, $564,200.