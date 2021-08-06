Commercial additions, alterations
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 106 Dunand St., Buildings 1-2, Lafayette; Preston Michael Scholars Academy, owner; Gloria G. Williams, applicant; $6,000.
OTHER: 1114 Young St., Broussard; Crown Bu 812523, owner; description, antenna upgrade; Crown Castle USA Inc., applicant; Betacom Inc., contractor; $42,379.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 3241 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, 100, Lafayette; 21-027 Madd Holdings, owner; Trahan Architecture & Planning, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $129,000.
SWIMMING POOL: 101 Westwood Drive, Lafayette; Bayou Shadows Apartments, owner; Darrell Russell Pools, applicant and contractor; $180,000.
APARTMENTS: 102 Vanburen Drive, Building C, Lafayette; Victory Villige LA LLC, owner; description, fire damage; Edwin Martinez, applicant; JLJ Construction LLC, contractor; $110,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 120 Luke St., Lafayette; Lennox Warehouse, owner; John Chase, applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $275,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 2017 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; TCP Realty Investments LLC, owner; description, Hibbett Sports-owner improvements; JJT Enterprise LLC, applicant and contractor; $150,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 2645 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner and applicant; description, portable building; $6,500.
OTHER: 2001 Moss St., 300, Lafayette; Sterling Properties, owner; description, moving walls; Samer Zalloum, applicant; self, contractor; $2,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 900 S. College Road, second floor, Lafayette; Production Management Corp., owner and applicant; Bienvenu Construction Co Inc., contractor; $6,500.
OFFICE BUILDING: 330 Guidry St., Lafayette; Perry Joseph Washington, owner; description, interior renovations; Marcus Bruno, applicant; self, contractor; $6,500.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 116 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette; TMC Foods LLC, owner; Wrong Iron Bar, applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $5,000.
New houses
203 Apple Wood Crossing, Lafayette; Prestigious Home Builders LLC; $490,500.
214 D Arceneaux Road, Scott; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
300 Mulholland Lane, Duson; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
111 Wild Cherry Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
406 Elaine Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
403 Adelaide Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
214 Sojourner Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
603 Gunter Grass Court, Lafayette; Krewe Construction & Development Group; $454,500.
204 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $279,000.
103 Mesquite St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
104 Lakes Edge, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $218,984.
115 Lakes Edge, Broussard; AM Design Inc.; $218,984.
504 Sandy Bay, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $240,676.