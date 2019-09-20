The five Stage stores outside of Lafayette that will remain open will be converted to Gordman’s, the company’s off-price branding, Stage Stores officials announced this week.

The stores in Eunice, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville and New Iberia are part of the 700 stores that will undergo the change starting in February and ending by third quarter of next year at a cost of $30 million. Some may remain under the Stage name longer until the closure is permitted under its lease conditions, officials announced.

The Houston-based company plans to close approximately 40 stores during fiscal 2020, including the Lafayette stores at 4407 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 537 Bertrand Drive.

Stage acquired Gordman’s out of bankruptcy in April 2017 for $36.1 million.

“We are excited about our future as we fully transition to an off-price business model,” CEO Michael Glazer said. “Since 2018, we have converted 98 department stores to off-price, including 17 small market conversions which are grand opening today in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Compared to their performance as a department store, off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales with less inventory, similar retail margins, and lower SG&A.”

The company reported an increase in comparable sales in the second quarter, up from 1.8%, thanks to the off-price conversions, company officials reported. Yet net sales down slightly compared to the second quarter 2018 and the company reported a net loss of $23.9 million compared to $16.9 million in the second quarter 2018.