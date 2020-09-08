The dwindling number of homes on the market has reached a critical point after three straight months of skyrocketing home sales in Acadiana.
New listings in both Lafayette Parish and the Acadiana region dipped compared to last year’s totals. Low interest rates have boosted home sales in the region and many areas across the country, and months of high sales have created a seller’s market, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Last month there were 384 homes sold in Lafayette Parish, the third straight month of surpassing the previous year’s total. And more will come as 403 pending sales were reported, the fourth straight month of surpassing last year’s total by at least 75.
“The one area of concern in the fundamentals of our housing market is our critically shrinking inventory of homes for sale,” Bacque said. “The bottom-line is that the overall demand for area homes has exceeded our ability to supply that demand.
“While that can be seen as a good thing (especially for sellers), ultimately the absence of an adequate supply of product necessary to meet demand is necessary for optimum function and continued growth of any market.”
Sales inside Lafayette Parish are leading the way, but the region is down when it comes to available housing. Outside Lafayette Parish, the number of homes for sale dropped by 20% from 273 a year ago to 228 last month.
In Lafayette Parish, it dropped 15% from 432 a year ago to just 357 last month.
The smaller inventory has given way to a rise in home construction in Lafayette Parish, which nearly doubled last month with 91 new homes sold compared to 54 from a year ago. That was after the 100 new homes sold in July more than doubled the 48 sold the previous year.
Home starts for the year is outpacing last year’s total by over 22%, data shows, with 591 sold.
Sales from outside Lafayette Parish are trailing last year’s totals. Last month, there were 199 homes sold, down from the 220 a year ago.
Only Vermilion Parish is ahead of last year’s home sale totals, with 259 homes sold over 236 sold by August 2019, a 10% increase. Other parishes were down, including St. Landry down 13% (294 sold last month, 337 sold last year), Iberia 12% (295 last month, 336 last year), St. Martin 6% (224 last month, 237 last year) and Acadia 2% (171 last month, 174 last year).