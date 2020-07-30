Debbie Spallino is chief financial officer with Bank of Commerce and Trust. She and her husband, Shane, own Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers in Duson and Salvador's Jewelry & Gifts in Crowley. They were named Business Persons of the Year by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Shane was born in Crowley and has lived there most of his life, other than Lafayette where he graduated from what was then USL. I was born in Albany, Georgia and grew up in Vidalia (think onions) and Tifton, attending college in Statesboro. Shane’s biggest role models back in the day were mostly athletes, and included Earl Campbell, Terry Bradshaw and Crowley’s own, Tommy Casanova. Mine were mostly entertainers, including Stevie Nicks, Michael Jackson and Madonna. However, as we grew up a bit we were inspired by the likes of Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet, very successful business persons and philanthropists. Our parents were and continue to be our biggest role models.
We met while vacationing in 1984 and got married in 1986. We just celebrated our 34th wedding anniversary.
We opened the jewelry store in 1989 with the help of Shane’s parents, who had been in the jewelry business for years. I was working in public accounting at the time. Shane had worked with his father during school and had learned the jewelry repair trade. He handled all aspects of the business other than financial accounting, which was my job. The jewelry business is very seasonal, and Shane wanted a business that would fill the gaps. He found that in the crawfish industry.
We opened our first crawfish drive-thru restaurant with our nephew in Breaux Bridge in 2004, eventually separating and establishing ourselves as Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers in 2009. That first drive-thru still operates today, offering boiled crawfish, shrimp and crabs with a large catering business as well. We opened our hotel in 2009 behind the drive-thru, both of which are situated north of Interstate 10 in Breaux Bridge. The hotel came about as a way to fill the parts of our year that didn’t fall in crawfish or seasonal shopping seasons.
That original parcel of land in Duson was actually purchased as a site for another hotel down the road, but we soon realized that the crawfish industry was where we wanted to grow. In 2012 we were able to purchase the adjacent property, and in 2014, along with our partners, began construction on a full service restaurant and bar, Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers of Duson, which opened in May 2015. We liked that it was right off of the I-10 exit and felt that eventually Lafayette would expand our way. The Town of Duson has been very aggressive in their efforts to improve infrastructure and attract new business. The people in the Acadiana area have been extremely supportive of us. We have never regretted our decision.
The tourism and hospitality industry has been severely impacted like so many other industries. Our hotel had essential workers staying there that helped keep us afloat, but revenues during COVID-19 are certainly down. The drive-thru in Breaux Bridge did well, but all catering jobs — a significant portion of our income there — cancelled or didn’t book. As for the Duson restaurant, sales were down about 90% during the COVID-19 portion of crawfish season and are still well below last year. Our wholesale seafood dock in Duson is also down significantly. We sell to restaurants from Texas to Florida, and many of them are closed. The restaurant industry employs so many people that the impact is more widespread. We were among the first to get the PPP loan proceeds, which helped tremendously, particularly in the restaurant because of the large payroll, but those funds have now been expended in all of our companies. Getting employees to return to work has also been somewhat of an issue with the increased unemployment benefits, but we were able to give our employees incentives to return to work as a result of the PPP loan program.
How do we balance our time? Sometimes we don’t balance our time very well, it seems. We do have great people working for us and family that helps in so many ways. And it is because of our love of family and community that we do try to give back as much as possible. We have four daughters and one grandson, and it is our dream that they all choose to raise their families here. We try to do our part to contribute to and improve the communities in which we live and work.