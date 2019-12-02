The Advocate will hold its second Acadiana Economic Outlook Summit on Jan. 14 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St. Tickets go on sale Monday.

The event, which features business and community leaders providing a forecast for Acadiana's economy in 2020, will be from 8-10 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.

Turnout for last year’s event was strong, Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate, said and this year’s event will be similar but will be offered at larger venue.

The Advocate will host a similar event Jan. 7 in Baton Rouge.

“Baton Rouge and Acadiana both sold out so quickly (last year),” Terzotis said. “It showed we were filling a niche the community wanted. It was something with real value.”

The goal of the summit is to provide information that gives business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the Lafayette area and south Louisiana economy.

“When people think of The Advocate, they think of the written form: words on paper, words on screen,” Terzotis said. “But this is journalism that’s face to face. We have experts on our team with the accessibility to bring people together so the general public can learn a little bit more.”

Confirmed panelists will include David Callecod, Lafayette General Health CEO; Gregg Gothreaux, Lafayette Economic Development Authority president and CEO; Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana; Flo Meadows, commercial realtor; Arthur Price, Badger Oil CFO; Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Troy Wayman, One Acadiana CEO; John Bordelon, HomeBank CEO; Richard Zuschlag, Acadian Ambulance CEO; Joseph Savoie, UL president; and Natalie Harder, chancellor of South Louisiana Community College.

Other than the bigger venue, Terzotis said there won’t be any significant format changes from the inaugural event. People watching a livestream of the summit will be able to ask questions.

“The format really worked well, a Q&A, but the talk for the bulk of the program was about what their industry was anticipating,” she said. “One of the very cool components was we allowed questions from those who were watching online. We took those questions and fed them to the panel. It mixed up things a lot.”

Tickets for the summit can be purchased at theadvocate.com/acadiana/economicoutlook for $20 plus fees. The summit is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, HomeBank and AARP.