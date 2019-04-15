Millennials bring a different sensibility in planning a wedding nowadays.

Many are marrying at a later age, paying for the wedding themselves and are cost-conscious. Wedding budgets have been on the decline and millennials are more focused on the experience rather than needlessly overspending on the dress or flowers.

Lauren Bercier, co-founder and CEO of Something Borrowed Blooms, spoke about how her business has catered to that demographic in the latest episode of the Discover Lafayette podcast with Jan Swift.

Something Borrowed Blooms, which Bercier started along with her cousin, Laken Swan, in 2015, was chosen in 2018 as Startup of the Year by Junior Achievement of Acadiana 21st Business Hall of Fame.

The business creates wedding flower collections using premium silk flowers. The two originally envisioned 12 weddings a month as a successful business endeavor, but now they ship over 300 floral packages a month and project to do 600 by summertime and 1,000 weddings per month by year's end.

The floral arrangements, boutonnieres, table arrangements and other designs are rented out to brides across the U. S and Canada and delivered in a manner similar to Amazon Prime. The bride receives her shipment two days prior to the wedding date with a prepaid return label and packaging, and the shipment is topped with a liner that treats the recipient to the scent of fresh flowers.

