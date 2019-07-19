Iberiabank Corp. on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $101.6 million.

The Lafayette-based bank said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $394.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $314.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.6 million.

Iberiabank shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 3% in the last 12 months.