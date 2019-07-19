Iberiabank Corp. on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $101.6 million.
The Lafayette-based bank said it had earnings of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $394.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $314.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.6 million.
Iberiabank shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 3% in the last 12 months.
Acadiana Business Today: Owner of The Daily Advertiser, other newspapers in Louisiana in merger talks with GateHouse Media, WSJ reports; Dressbarn to close Lafayette store next month in company's second round of store closures
Owner of The Daily Advertiser, other newspapers in Louisiana in merger talks with GateHouse Media, WSJ reports
Gannett and GateHouse Media, two of the country's largest newspaper companies and owners of several publications in Louisiana, are in "advance…
The Dressbarn in Lafayette will be one of three of the company's Louisiana stores that will close next month, store officials said Thursday.
Ernest Kinchen, a longtime Acadiana doctor and African American medical trailblazer, received the Louisiana CLI & Limb Salvage Club's Life…
Blu Basil Wine & Grill, 5451 Johnston St., will expand its menu beginning Sunday to offer dim sum, the Chinese dish that features small, b…
Iberiabank posts $101.6 million in net income in second quarter earnings, topping Wall Street expectations
Iberiabank Corp. on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $101.6 million.