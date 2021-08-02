For every cloud, there's a rainbow. That's how Bryan Dupree, co-owner of Beausoleil Books, sees things.

Dupree learned Friday morning that someone had vandalized the Pride Month mural on his downtown Lafayette storefront with three letters: "KKK." By Friday afternoon, however, he stumbled across the VICE article he'd been interviewed for earlier this month. The headline? "Queer Bookstores Are Ready To Be the Gathering Spot We All Need."

"It's just so funny to me that this article came out today, the same time that this happened because it just helps me reframe it in my mind as success. We're still having a successful day," Dupree said in a Friday phone interview.

Alex Lemoine, the store's general manager, noticed "KKK" etched into the Pride Month mural on the window of the business when she arrived for work on Friday. Lemoine and Dupree had been discussing the best way to remove the mural since Pride Month technically ended in June. The vandalization just expedited that process.

The colorful mural, which featured seven LGBTQ authors, was painted by Lemoine's best friend, Ben Koch.

"He's an incredible artist," Lemoine said in an interview before the vandalism. "And I asked him to paint the window, and I said I wanted it to reflect Beausoleil Books. I want it to be all about Pride, beautiful and colorful, but I also want it to be something that kind of shines what we do here. He had the idea to look up essentially the authors and people in literature who really paved the way for us."

Dupree said he and his husband have felt an overwhelming amount of love and support from Acadiana since opening the bookstore and bar last year during the pandemic.

"We don't want to give oxygen to hate," Dupree said. "We feel a lot of good support from our community, and whoever did that is just one person. We get praise and love and thanks for the type of environment we've created all the time. The number of people who support us far outnumber the person who came and defaced our temporary Pride sign."

Beausoleil Books opened in October along with an in-house wine bar known as the Whisper Room. The space at 302 Jefferson St. offers book readings, open mic poetry slams, Pride trivia nights and other community events.

Dupree said he wants to hold the person responsible for the vandalism accountable and has been reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses. He said he'll file a police report if he's able to obtain footage of a suspect.

In the meantime, Dupree said he's choosing to focus on the national press his bookstore received for creating an inclusive space instead of on the message etched into the mural.

"Some folks out there want to be the clouds," Dupree said. "We will keep being the rainbow."

Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.