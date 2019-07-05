Larry's Super Foods in Kaplan is nearing completion on a 500-square-feet expansion that will include renovations to its deli and bakery.

The store, located at 1313 W. Veterans Memorial Drive, will close its deli and bakery section starting Monday with a goal of reopening on July 20. According to owner Travis Roussel, the expansion was prompted by the increased demand for plate lunches and catering trays, especially for the holidays.

The store will also continue to offer its prepackaged meals for lunch during the renovations.

"We've outgrown the area back there," he said. "Right now, in the industry, everyone wants prepared meals, so we want to provide that. We are also doing this so we can incorporate sushi into our deli line up and bring an in-demand item to the town of Kaplan. That made us realize we needed to give it a face lift."

The expansion should require hiring more people, especially around the holidays and if demand continues to increase, Roussel said.