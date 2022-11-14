Life in Lafayette Parish, turns out, is that good.
Showing that last year’s quality of life survey commissioned by One Acadiana were not some sort of anomaly, 71% of respondents rated the overall quality of life in the parish total positive, nearly duplicating the 72% that gave a similar response in the previous poll.
The poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy of 625 residents earlier this year, had similar responses to the other overarching question of whether or not the parish is on the right track. More than half, 52%, indicated it was on the right track, while 30% said it was on the wrong track and 18% were not sure. All three were similar to responses from a year ago.
The bar is high for starting a process of gauging public opinion, said Pensacola philanthropist Quint Studer, who spoke Monday during a presentation of the results as part of CivicCon. But it can also be a stumbling block when it can indicate that things are great when the parish’s population has remained flat and the area continues to lose its younger residents.
“You’re on the right track, but it takes a long time to do this,” said Quint Studer, Pensacola, Florida, philanthropist and founder of Vibrant Community Partners. “You have a disadvantage — you’re pretty good. A great advantage is when you’re not pretty good, you have a greater sense of urgency. That’s one of the challenges — you don’t want to be complacent.”
Other questions also drew favorable responses: When asked about the quality of life over the next five years, only 13% though it would worsen while either 87% indicated it would either stay the same or improve. When asked to rate the economic conditions in the parish, 41% indicated they are either excellent or good with only 18% responding that conditions are poor.
Half of the respondents indicated they were not concerned about their own job security of that of close family members, which was slightly up from a year ago.
“You’re not bad. You’re probably a solid C-plus or a B,” Studer said. “So the question is how much do you want to push yourself. You’ve got to create that burning platform. You still, according to your data, have a struggle keeping college people home, and your population is flat. When people all say we have a great quality of life, wouldn’t you think more people would be moving here?”
The population factor came up during the One Acadiana’s recent Leadership Exchange trip to Pensacola when data showed that from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 Pensacola saw a net increase of more than 5,000, five times the rate in the Lafayette metro. The migration was so strong had no one moved to the area that the population would have decreased had it relied on just local births and deaths.
The population in Acadiana over the same 12-month period increased by only just over 1,000, data shows. The Lafayette MSA, Studer noted on Monday, had more births than deaths while Pensacola had more deaths than births.
Responses to questions on migration seemed to validate those concerns. When asked to rate the parish as a place to live for four types of people, the rating for young single people got 56% either excellent or good and 42% either fair or poor, both the lowest responses of the four.
When asked to rate the parish as a place to live for recent college grads looking for jobs, 59% indicated it was either just fair or poor with 28% grading it as poor. On migration, 33% indicated either they or a family member would likely move out of the parish in the next five years.
A thriving downtown will help keep young people here, Studer said. It is part of the four gears of a vibrant community, along with civic IQ, education and economic development.
The wins downtown have come of late: the Lofts at the Municipal apartments, Sunday’s Soda Fountain that just opened and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will move some classes downtown, Studer said.
“You have a lot of good stuff going on here,” he said. “Downtown is the answer to keeping talent home.”