New commercial
GENERAL RETAIL: 1321 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; SW-Caffery LLC, owner; Terrell Crochet, applicant; Terrell Building Contractors LLC, contractor; $850,000.
CHURCH: 302 Town Center Parkway, Lafayette; First Apostolic Church of Lafayette, owner; description, approved for foundation; Brad Guerin, applicant; Southern Constructors LLC, contractor; $7,304,400.
Commercial additions/alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 2516 Johnston St., Lafayette; Gibson Law Partners, owner; Greg Damico, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor: $100,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 2301 Moss St., Lafayette; Brandi Washington, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $30,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4650 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Building C #202, Lafayette; Womens & Childrens M O B, owner; description, minor interior alterations; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, applicant and contractor; $4,590.
New Houses
204 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.
105 Peaceful Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $324,000.
303 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.
307 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.
307 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $204,000.
103 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Solis Builders of La LLC; $355,500.
106 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $342,000.
140 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
134 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
136 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
138 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.
305 Durke Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
200 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,316.
Duplex
216 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.