New commercial

GENERAL RETAIL: 1321 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; SW-Caffery LLC, owner; Terrell Crochet, applicant; Terrell Building Contractors LLC, contractor; $850,000.

CHURCH: 302 Town Center Parkway, Lafayette; First Apostolic Church of Lafayette, owner; description, approved for foundation; Brad Guerin, applicant; Southern Constructors LLC, contractor; $7,304,400.

Commercial additions/alterations

OFFICE BUILDING: 2516 Johnston St., Lafayette; Gibson Law Partners, owner; Greg Damico, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor: $100,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 2301 Moss St., Lafayette; Brandi Washington, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $30,000.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 4650 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Building C #202, Lafayette; Womens & Childrens M O B, owner; description, minor interior alterations; Carolyn Stansbury Interiors, applicant and contractor; $4,590.

New Houses

204 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.

105 Peaceful Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Heritage Home Builders Inc.; $324,000.

303 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.

307 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; Signature Series Homes Inc.; $202,500.

307 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $204,000.

103 Waterhouse Road, Lafayette Parish; Solis Builders of La LLC; $355,500.

106 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $342,000.

140 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

134 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

136 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

138 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $220,500.

305 Durke Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.

200 Windmill Palm Lane, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,316.

Duplex

216 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.

