A Walmart Supercenter in Lafayette will close at its store starting at 2 p.m. today and remain closed until Friday morning to clean and sanitize the building.
The store at 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will close as part of a company-initiated program and will allow associates time time to restock shelves before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday, spokesman Tyler Thomason said in an email.
As an essential business and a member of the Lafayette, LA community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.
"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the statement read. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."
Walmart will pay its associates $150 and offer up to three days paid leave to get vaccinated. They can do that at their home store on or off the clock, or they can do it off site and get two hours of paid leave.
All unvaccinated associates will be still be required to wear a mask when the store reopens, the statement read. The company will continue to conduct health assessements on its associates.
Walmart has closed other stores in the Gulf South region for cleaning, including a Gulfport store and two stores in Alabama on Wednesday. Those stores will also remain closed until Friday. A Fort Smith, Arkansas, store closed Tuesday and reopened Thursday morning, and a store in Central clsoed two weeks ago for similar reasons.