Our Lady of Lourdes Health named primary care providers Jennifer Haines and Mikki Royston to network and announced several relocations for other area providers in the network.
Haines will join the family medicine practice of Timothy Allain Viator and Sydney Jo LeBlanc at 535 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in New Iberia.
Haines is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and was a surgery and post anesthesia care unit registered nurse in Lafayette and New Iberia and a family nurse practitioner in New Iberia before joining Lourdes Physician Group.
Royston, also a UL graduate, joined the Lourdes team in 2007 as a staff nurse, eventually becoming a unit supervisor and later ortho/neuro/stroke Unit director.
Broussard provider Amanda Duplantis will relocate her practice to 109 St. Nazaire Road, Suite C, in Broussard, where Royston will practice.
Longtime family medicine provider Ray Quebedeaux and Stephanie Barrow will join the hospitalist team at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Dr. Quebedeaux will no longer see patients in private practice.
Breaux Bridge family medicine provider Dian Horton will join Dr. Quebedeaux’s former practice partner Rebecca Curran at 2932 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite B.
The Lourdes Physician Group has over 130 providers in the Acadiana region.
BoomNation, a hiring app led by Waitr founder Chris Meaux, expanded its product development team by hiring Waitr founders Addison Killebrew and Manuel Rivero Ramirez following the company’s closing of $5 million in seed money.
Killebrew will be chief operating officer, while Rivero Ramirez will oversee architecture and engineering as chief technology officer.
Since its launch in November 2021, BoomNation has built a community of thousands of workers and employers using the app to share content, network and connect with jobs nationwide.
Twelve of Acadian Ambulance’s paramedics from Lafayette graduated from the National EMS Academy.
Graduates of the Lafayette Paramedic Class include Liam Brannen, Trey Decoux, Jacob Fitzgerald, Caitlyn Fox, Kaille Kaiser-Boudreaux, Olivia Lafleur, Corey Meadors, Ashley Robert, Alyssa Schexnayder, Chance Sullivan, Darian Thomas a
National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. They are a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.
Chris Breaux was named investment adviser representative and Kim Landry was named client service representative with Summit Financial Wealth Advisors at its Lafayette office.
Breaux, a Lafayette native, has a decade financial and entrepreneurial experience. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned an followed by an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he returned to Lafayette, where he initially worked as a financial analyst before branching out on his own as a business owner.
Landry, who graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana with a degree in business administration, brings more than a decade of marketing and administrative experience from her work with accounting, wealth management and legal firms.
Teddy Beaullieu joined Scout Real Estate last month. Beaullieu has over 15 years of real estate and development experience in the region, including being a vital part in the development of River Ranch, Sugar Mill Pond and other projects. He has worked for Beau Box since January 2020.