Ebonie Mitchell came to Wednesday’s job fair optimistic. As far as she’s concerned, Lafayette — compared to her hometown of Monroe — is home to opportunity.
The 22-year-old mom to a 5-year-old daughter was already employed with the National Guard when she and about 700 others attended the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s annual job fair. But she’s going to graduate in November with a nursing degree and is looking for employment opportunities when school is done.
At a time when employers are clamoring for workers, Mitchell and others — many of whom are currently employed — came out to get their resumes out there.
“I don’t see how you’re not able to find a job here,” said Mitchell, who donned military fatigues at the fair since she is part of the effort to transport coronavirus vaccines. “Everybody is eager to hire somebody. Especially with COVID cases rising back up, it’s hard to get people to work. I hate that all this money is here and nobody wants to make it. You’re not going to get anywhere sitting in the house. You’ve got to do something.”
Nearly 100 companies were out looking for workers at the job fair, which ended up falling just days after the state stopped taking the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit as part of the COVID-19 relief bill on top of the state benefit, which maxes out at $247 a week.
Many employers have pointed to that federal benefit as the reason why they cannot fill their staffing needs. Whether the benefit’s ending will translate into more jobs, however, won’t be known for weeks, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Moody College of Business.
States that have ended the federal benefit have seen the number of unemployment recipients fall at a faster rate once the federal benefit ended, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The number of initial and continued unemployment claims in Lafayette Parish and most parishes in Acadiana have either dropped or had modest gains since the end of May, data shows, including 121 initial claims filed the week of July 24 after having four times that amount filed in early April.
Still, about 60,000 people have withdrawn from the labor force since before the pandemic, Wagner said.
“To me, there’s still a little bit of a puzzle as to why so few people have re-entered the labor force from before the pandemic started,” Wagner said. “It’s not just here. It’s all around the country. It’s a little bit of a puzzle as to what’s going on and what it’s going to take to draw those people back.”
Stuller was among those companies seeking employees at the job fair. The fine jewelry manufacturer, one of the largest private employers in Lafayette Parish, held a job fair in May with the hopes of adding 300 people, and on Wednesday the streams of prospective employees were steady by lunchtime, said Corey Latiolais, executive director of logistical operations.
The company, which now employs 1,300 after laying off an undisclosed number of employees early in the pandemic, recently raised its starting pay to $12-$13 an hour to be more competitive, he said.
“A lot of openings — manufacturing, distribution, administration and customer service,” Latiolais said. “We have hundreds of jobs available. We hired about 300 the last couple of months, and we continue to hire based on the demand of the business. We have an abundance of applications. We’re not struggling to get applications.”