The escalating price of a typical home in Lafayette Parish has outpaced wage growth in second quarter.
The area, like many others in Louisiana and across the country, had its home affordability index drop in the quarter as prices have escalated due to the rise in buyer demand, according to data released by real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions in its Home Affordability Report.
The median home price in Lafayette Parish in the second quarter rose 8% from a year ago to $220,000 while income levels rose only 2%, but the typical wage earner in the parish can still afford to buy a home. The annual income needed to buy a typical home is $47,315, while the average annualized wages for homeowners was at $51,181, data shows.
Buying a home in Lafayette Parish would require 25.9% of annualized wages, up from the historic average of 21.2%, data shows.
Of the 14 parishes surveyed, only Orleans, St. Tammany and Livingston had median sales price outpace annualized weekly wages so much that it made the average wage earner unqualified to buy a home. In Orleans Parish, the median sale price rose 17% while annualized wages grew only 3%.
The report determined affordability for average wage earners by calculating the amount of income needed to meet major monthly home ownership expenses — including mortgage, property taxes and insurance — on a median-priced single-family home, assuming a 20% down payment and a 28% maximum “front-end” debt-to-income ratio.
Nationwide, homes in 97% of all counties surveyed are less affordable than their historical average, data shows, a mark that's up from 69% a year ago, which was the highest point since 2007 when the housing market crashed.
The median price of a single family home in the U.S. is now $349,000, and a typical 30-year mortgage would require 31.5% of major homeownership expenses, the report indicated. The percentage of average wages consumed by those expenses has risen at the fastest quarterly and annual pace since at least 2000.
“Extraordinarily low levels of homes for sale combined with strong demand have caused home prices to soar over the last few years,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “But homes remained relatively affordable due to historically low mortgage rates and rising wages. With interest rates almost doubling, homebuyers are faced with monthly mortgage payments that are between 40 and 50% higher than they were a year ago – payments that many prospective buyers simply can’t afford.”