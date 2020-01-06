Lafayette-based LHC Group finalized its joint venture purchase and expansion agreements with agencies that will represent annualized revenue of approximately $23.8 million, company officials announced this morning.

The joint partnerships finalized the acquisitions of Healthcare Resources of Arlington, Texas, five Egan Home Health and Hospice locations in south Louisiana and a home health provider and a hospice provider in Bryant, Arkansas.

DFW Home Health, which consists of LHC Group, Texas Health Resources and North Texas Health Facilities Managment, acquired Healthcare Resources, a home health provider in Arlington, Texas, and will change its name to DFW Home Health Arlington. LHC Group expects approximately $2.4 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

DFW Home Health provides in-home health care services for 25 hospitals and will provide care for approximately 8,000 patients this year. The partnership also has locations in in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton.

In Arkansas, LHC Group partnered with LifePoint Health to acquire the two locations associated with LifePoint’s Saline Memorial Hospital. LHC Group expects approximately $5.4 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.

The home health and hospice providers will operate under the names Saline Memorial Home Health and Saline Memorial Hospice.

In Louisiana, LHC Group and partner Ochsner Health System purchased five Egan Home Health and Hospice provider locations, operating as Southeast Louisiana HomeCare. LHC Group expects approximately $16 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.

LHC Group is a leading national provider of in-home healthcare services and the joint venture partner of choice for 350 hospitals across the United States.