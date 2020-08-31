John Mouisset feels the same way about Pizzaville USA as many people feel about Bisbano's Pizza Parlor.
It was about far more than the pizza and beer. It was about the memories and the time spent there with friends.
"When you talk to people from anywhere, they'll say, 'Man, I used to go there all the time when I was in college,'" Mouisset said. "You'll hear that over and over, and it just kind of sparked my interest more and more."
Mouisset grew up eating at Pizzaville USA in the original location, which opened in 1980 at the intersection of Cameron Street and University Avenue in Lafayette. He would later frequent the Carencro restaurant at 114A Derek Plaza Drive.
Although Mouisset worked in the oil and gas industry for most of his adult life, he grew up working alongside his family in the restaurant industry. And Pizzaville was a place his family would regularly visit during their downtime.
"That was just our go-to place growing up and even through school and afterward," Mouisset said. "And maybe 20 or 25 years ago, I told them if they'd ever be interested in selling to keep me in mind."
That time came about four years ago, which was good timing for Mouisset as the oil and gas sector took a hit.
Mouisset purchased the Pizzaville USA restaurant in Carencro in 2017, and he finalized a deal earlier this year to open another restaurant in the former Bisbano's Pizza location at 1540 Johnston St. in Lafayette.
A third location, which will be a franchise, is expected to open in Youngsville's Sugar Pointe Center later this year.
The restaurant's pizza is often compared to that of Lafayette's Pizza Village.
"It's a similar crust," Mouisset said. "It's a cracker crust, and that's the only type of crust we offer."
Each pizza on the Pizzaville USA menu is a nod to the restaurant's namesake with options such as Uncle Sam's Special (shrimp, Canadian bacon, jalapenos and extra mozzarella), Lady Liberty (Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, onions, green peppers and buffalo sauce) and Supreme Court (Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, jalapenos and extra mozzarella).
In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers sandwiches, salads and oven-baked wings.
Mouisset's go-to menu item is the muffuletta.
Pizzaville offers a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays with discounts for UL and South Louisiana Community College students.
The building's cellar space is undergoing renovations and is expected to open soon. The Cellar Cocktail Bar & Lounge will be Lafayette's only underground bar, according to Mouisset.
The menu will feature classic, craft and seasonal cocktails along with local beer and wine. A limited menu of fast-casual Pizzaville options will also be available.
The space will continue the tradition of Bisbano's cellar with live music, comedy shows, trivia nights and other entertainment.
Pizzaville USA is open from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Learn more by visiting facebook.com/pizzavilleusa.