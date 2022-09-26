The building that recently housed Trapp’s Broussard seafood restaurant will be the new home of a second Prejean’s restaurant, reports indicate.
Lafayette restaurant owner Tim Metcalf, who owns Dean-O’s Pizza locations in Lafayette and two years ago bought the Prejean’s Restaurant, announced Monday on KPEL radio he had a deal in place to buy the building at 209 N. Morgan Ave. in Broussard and the Trapp's group.
It would be the second location for Prejean’s, the iconic Acadiana restaurant that opened in 1980 and was operated by the Prejean family for 40 years.
The property is currently owned by Cravin Cajun Seafood LLC, which is registered to Mark Alleman. The 4,500-square-foot building had been the site of Alleman’s Hook & Boil restaurant.
Metcalf said the plan was initially to open another Dean-O’s Pizza location there but it “just screamed seafood and Prejean’s,” he said. The restaurant could open as early as December.
“We’ve been successful with two Dean-O’s in town,” he said. “We were talking about being able to do two Prejean’s. It gets us into that end of the parish for people who don’t travel to Carencro. It’s very fitting for Prejean’s.”
Trapp’s Broussard, which opened three years ago by members of the Trappey family, initially announced Monday on Facebook it will close on Saturday. The restaurant, which opened in 2019 under the ownership of Joey Trappey and Barrett Boutte, will not reopen at another location.
The property was leased to Trapp’s for three years, land records indicated. The lease ended July 31.
“We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers, friends, and family for the overwhelming support,” the post read.
Metcalf said the Trapp’s owners came to him in their move to get out of the restaurant business. Metcalf said he will retain the restaurant’s 40 staffers and keep other details of the building, including the large ceiling fan over the dining area and the patio area.
“They brought me in, and I decided to go forward with the deal,” he said. “We decided to buy the property. It works better for me. Everything is amicable between everybody. We’re really excited. (The location) is not a place where restaurants come and die. They’ve done pretty well.”