It's official. Carwashes have joined the ranks of Mexican restaurants, mattress stores and locations of Legends Bar & Grill, with each new one eliciting groans from those curious about the latest in local development.
Carwashes aren't just trendy in Acadiana, however. Their construction has exploded across the country over the past decade.
Experts say it's the result of consumer demand and investor interest. Only time will tell if the fad is sustainable.
Why there’s a demand
Ashlee Miller, who lives in Arnaudville, washed her vehicle 24 times in December.
The 26-year-old mother of two pays about $37 per month for a membership to the Classic Auto Spa location in Carencro to keep her crossover SUV clean.
"We just got a new car, so we like to keep it clean," Miller said. "We stop every time we're on that end of town."
Without the unlimited monthly membership, Miller would have paid about $480 to wash her vehicle 24 times in a month.
Mark Ververica, co-owner of Classic Auto Spa, knows he's losing money on customers like Miller who visit nearly every day. Memberships are still profitable overall because they provide a more stable revenue stream during slower, rainy seasons.
"It's a great value for the consumer," Ververica said. "And it's good for the carwash in that they have less volatile income. When you get a rainy month, you really feel it."
Ververica decided to get into the carwash business in 2009 after working 33 years in the oil field industry. He and his son, Derek, traveled the country to learn more about carwashes and determine what might work well in Lafayette.
In 2011, he opened Classic Auto Spa at the intersection of Johnston Street and Camellia Boulevard. In 2019, he opened an express version of the business in Carencro. In December, he opened another express location in Broussard.
"The boom that's happening in Lafayette is a nationwide thing," Ververica said. "There's a boom. People want to drive a clean car. They've become accustomed to it. They like the feel of it."
America's carwash industry reached nearly $11 billion in sales in 2019, according to the International Carwash Association.
The association attributes the thriving industry to a number of factors, including unlimited wash programs. More people are using professional carwash services they consider to be convenient and fairly priced, and fewer people are washing vehicles at home due to time constraints and environmental concerns.
Of those who own or lease a vehicle, 83% of Americans said they visited a carwash at least once in the past year, according to the association's 2019 consumer survey. That's the highest amount since the association began surveys in 1996.
Vehicles are also more expensive these days and can be seen as an investment worth protecting, according to the association. Many new cars come equipped with cameras and sensors that don’t work as well when they’re dirty.
"I would honestly say another reason why there's fewer people washing their own vehicles is because the vehicles have gotten so damn big," said Bill Moody, owner of Ambassador Car Wash. "They can't wash them."
Who is building and why
Phil Stoma Jr. never intended to get into the carwash industry.
He helps to manage his family's furniture businesses and a shopping center, the Shops at Martial. Stoma learned more about the carwash industry because his family's shopping center on Kaliste Saloom Road is located beside a carwash.
"La Madeleine has that outdoor seating area, and when people would go out there and drink coffee or eat, they could hear the vacuums from the carwash," Stoma said. "And we wanted to contact those guys to see if they'd be willing to sell the carwash. I was going to get rid of it, expand the shopping center and get rid of the noise. They didn't want to sell.
"My banker also banked the carwash, and he said, 'I can't share financial information, but they're very profitable right there.' He said, 'If you get it, you won't want to tear it down. It's too profitable.' I was never able to buy it, two or three times I tried."
Stoma said that's what inspired him to consider opening a carwash business in an "eyesore" location on Johnston Street where La Promenade Mall had burned down decades earlier.
Stoma opened Cajun Clean six months ago. He's hoping to get a return on his investment in seven to 10 years.
"I'm kind of rolling the dice," Stoma said. "They are profitable, but I'll tell you, there's a point of oversaturation. And we're, to me, past that point."
Bob Giles, who owns local auto dealerships, also recently got into the carwash business. He opened a tunnel wash on Ambassador Caffery last year and is constructing another on Kaliste Saloom Road that's expected to open this year.
Not every investor is local, however. Some of the people opening carwashes are based in other parts of the state or outside of Louisiana.
"It's what we call Wall Street money, private equity" Moody said. "They're investors, and they see the volume of cars that are on the road. It's a new fad, and you've got investors that think they can make some money. But you got to be able to run the place. If you got a hands-on operator, you got a little more control."
Ververica says there's a national trend of private equity companies purchasing small carwashes along with the suppliers and chemical companies that serve them. That trend is absolutely happening in the Lafayette area and affecting those who own carwashes in the region, he said.
"Up until the last four or five years, most of the carwashes were owned by mom-and-pop, privately held companies with one or two locations," Ververica said. "But now, there's a great deal of buyouts and merging going on. These guys are real hot on something and then they leave as fast as they came."
Just how many carwashes does Lafayette have, anyway?
There are 70 carwash businesses permitted in Lafayette Parish, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Of those, about 22 of are tunnel-style, conveyor carwash businesses.
"I keep wondering, given that the demographics are not all that great, why the sudden rush to build carwashes all over town," said Mark Smith, head of the Department of Management at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. "What is it about carwashes all of a sudden? Sometimes it's hamburger joints. Sometimes it's oil change businesses. There are a lot of these fads that come around, and carwashes seem to be hitting us today."
Moody, who purchased Ambassador Car Wash in 1988, agrees that carwashes are the latest fad. He anticipates closures in the years ahead.
"It's kind of like you used to see all the yogurt shops and trampoline businesses," Moody said. "You don't see those anymore like you used to."
When Ambassador Car Wash opened in 1986, it was one of just four in the parish. Moody, a petroleum engineer by trade, purchased the business two years later when Lafayette's real estate market crashed with the oil bust.
"I crunched the numbers with what they were doing at the time," Moody said. "You could tell Ambassador Caffery was growing at that time. How many more cars will be on the street? How many more houses will there be? Fernwood was just getting built, and Ambassador was the No. 1 spot of growth in Lafayette. That was another reason it attracted my attention."
Moody's investment paid off. Ambassador Car Wash is the oldest still-operating business of its kind in the region.
By the end of 2022, however, there will likely be six carwashes operating within a two-mile radius of his business.
"It's going to be interesting to watch going forward to see if there's any more that pop up," Stoma said. "And then, once we're all open and everybody's operating, it's going to be interesting to see how our business is because of the sheer number."
How sustainable is it?
The average annual sales per carwash in Louisiana reached about $653,000 in 2017, outpacing the national average of about $593,600, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 Economic Census.
It's a significant number for a business that requires few employees and minimal overhead.
"They're in a situation where the big expense is building it," Smith, the UL management expert, said. "You're not using up that much water, so that's not expensive, but you've got a pretty big fixed cost in putting it up. After that, it's pretty much just bringing money in. I imagine it does well if you have enough volume."
The upfront cost of building a new conveyor-style tunnel carwash is usually a multimillion-dollar investment.
Ververica spent about $5 million to build his newest location in Broussard that opened last month. If he were building the same carwash today, Ververica said it would cost 30% more.
At his oldest location in Lafayette, he spent $450,000 in maintenance last year.
"They take a lot to maintain, and you really have to stay on top of the maintenance," Ververica said. "And when you have an oversaturation of the market, you have no money to do those things. At the end, the consumer doesn't get as good of a quality of wash."