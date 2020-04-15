The owner of Miller’s Formals hopes to be moved into its new building on Ambassador Caffery Parkway by next month.
Owner Brian Miller said work is continuing on the building, which has been empty since Buy Backs moved out of the building, and he is in working through the permitting process. The 8,000-square-foot building, which was once a Blockbuster Video location, will be divided into three spaces with his business taking up 3,500 square feet.
The business will move from the shopping center at 2310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, which Miller built in 1998 with the hopes of turning it into a home for wedding and events retailers.
Miller bought the old Buy Backs building last month for $700,000, land records show.
It’s the latest development along that strip in recent months. Other developments nearby include a 4,976-square-foot project to be built in an open lot southeast of the Westmark Road intersection and owned by Frontline Real Estate Group, a 5,000-square-foot development to be built at 1105 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, a 115-foot automatic car wash planned by Giles Automotive Group Bob Giles at the Ridge Road intersection and an Aldi grocery store planned for across the street from the Walmart Supercenter.