Cabot Corp. will invest $90 million in its Ville Platte plant, which will result in 15 new jobs earning $73,000 a year, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.
The facility — which manufactures carbon black, a key material that extends the life of tires and other rubber products — will also generate a number of indirect jobs and construction jobs, state officials said. The company currently employs 90 and is expected to begin construction the middle of next year.
The state offered the company an incentive package that includes a $1 million performance-based grant to offset infrastructure costs and a $500,000 Modernization Tax Credit, which will be provided in five annual installments. Cabot is also expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
“We are proud to announce this investment in a state-of-the-art energy center for our Ville Platte facility, which will allow us to make clean power without generating any additional emissions,” said Bart Kalkstein, senior vice president. “In addition to the jobs this new energy center project will create, we’re also looking forward to the tremendous sustainability benefits this project will enable, including reductions in sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud to continue leading our industry in sustainability through our implementation of these world-class technologies.”
Cabot, which opened in Ville Platte 77 years ago to support the U.S. in World War II, makes carbon black by converting byproduct stream from oil refineries into a solid granular form of carbon and ships it by rail and bulk truck throughout North America. The new project will capture waste energy to create steam from an incineration process, remove impurities and generate electricity to power site operations.