Lafayette-based Pop-A-Lock has partnered with a software company to help locksmiths get and manage jobs and other functions, company officials announced.
The company will partner with Jobox.ai., which provides home service marketplaces with an AI-based infrastructure to directly connect their customers with skilled trades professionals. It will allow Pop-A-Lock locksmiths to also manage payments and weekly settlements via Jobox’s automated technology.
Jobox’s platform will send jobs to Pop-A-Lock locksmiths and allow them to connect to other locksmiths if they can’t complete a job. It will also allow locksmiths to receive jobs from the Jobox demand partners nationwide.
"We are continuing to grow our network of partners to offer skilled trade pros an exceptional and innovative all-in-one workplace app experience," Jobox CEO Shay Bloch said. "Home service professionals are keen on locking in jobs more than ever before given today's market, and by partnering with Pop-A-Lock, we're able to reach additional locksmiths and help franchises gain more job opportunities from partners, with the goal of enabling everyone to earn more and easily manage their payments. "
The two companies ran pilot programs in June in Alabama and Tennessee and had success with over 40 jobs were completed weekly in June.
"Safety and security is our top priority, and Jobox allows us to work closely with fully licensed, high-quality locksmiths and trustworthy companies in order to be successful," said Rob Reynolds, Pop-A-Lock's director of operations. "The Jobox platform lets us exchange calls and lead opportunities with our locksmith partners across the U.S. The referral system takes 30 minutes or less, which leads to increased customer satisfaction. "
Pop-A-Lock began in 1991 when local law enforcement agents in Lafayette recognized the need for a car locksmith in their community. It has since grown into the largest professional locksmithing franchise in the country with the Lafayette location housing its national training facility and corporate headquarters.