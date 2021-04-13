A Baton Rouge-based commercial and industrial tire retailer will open a Broussard location on April 23.
Total Tire Solutions, a family-operated business that opened in 2006, will open at 207 N. Bernard St. after it bought the building there in December, land records show. The company specializes in sales and service of commercial, industrial, farm and off-road tires.
The company will expand to others markets, owner Lynn Wiggins said.
The Broussard location will employ seven with plans to add three or four more by the end of the year, he said.
