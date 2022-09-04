Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home.
With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
Then there was the other house she put in an offer on. It was higher but still under $200,000. It needed updating. She backed out of that one, too.
Brown is still looking. She is a single person trying a find something in a market that is mired in a pattern of rising prices and thinning inventory.
But she remains optimistic.
“This is a very interesting time to look at houses,” said Brown, who bounced back to Lafayette after living in the Boston area. “That (second) house would have been perfect for me three months ago, but then interest rates rose. I was talking with my lender, and I said this monthly note is astronomical for an 800-square-foot house. If interest rates weren’t so high, my note would have been a lot more reasonable and I would have had extra money every month for updates.”
While many markets around the country have gotten headlines for falling prices and swelling inventory, the Lafayette market is slower to reach that point. The average sale price of a home in the past two months in Lafayette Parish topped $300,000, and numbers for August when they come out this week may be more of the same.
The average sale prices for an existing home and a newly built home have risen 13% in the past 12 months. New construction has seen slightly higher increases than existing homes, including an average price of over $330,000 in June, a 20% increase.
The increase in prices has been unprecedented, said Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Among homes in Lafayette Parish, the general trend has been a 3% growth each year. But two years of the market operating at full throttle has increased that.
When interest rates fell to historic lows and buyers flooded the market, both the buyer and the seller had enormous power — sellers could name their prices, and buyers could pay it since they were armed with an interest rate under 3%. Now rates are rising, inventory is thin and prices are up.
“That (13%) has been unbelievable and unsustainable,” Bacque said. “What I expect is we’re not going to see prices suddenly plummet. I don’t see that at all because of the supply situation. It’s going to be a slow process, and what we’re going to see is less and less increase in average and median sale prices over the next 12 months.”
Home sales are down significantly in the parish. The total homes sold in June and July, which are traditionally hot months for sales, were down 31% from a year ago, data shows. But the homes entering the market for sale are still going for above list price, according to data from Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate.
In June, 28% of all homes sold went for above the list price, the highest rate since early 2020, data shows. It dipped to 22% in July, but it capped a streak of five straight months of at least 20%.
New listings are down 11% from a year ago.
“Right now we have fewer homes that have been listed,” said Jim Keaty, owner of Keaty Real Estate. “In July, there were fewer homes listed than last July. Our inventory in Lafayette Parish is 1.7 months, and prices in general will not go down until months of inventory hits at five or six months. That’s a stable market. We’ve been hovering around five months for the last decade except for the last 24 months.”
That has forced prices to creep up in the price range of $350,000 and below, said Robbie Breaux with eXp Realty in Lafayette, a trend that is starting to price buyers like Brown out of the market since there is hardly anything available. The number of homes throughout the region has slowly crept up, but price increases on that lower end are still happening.
The median sale price for homes sold in July topped $250,000 for the first time in the past 12 months, indicating the rising prices and lack of inventory on the lower price ranges.
What does that median price get you currently? Take for example the Highland Ridge neighborhood near Southside High School with its homes under 2,000 square feet. Before the pandemic, local realtor Michael Carr noted, homes were selling for under $200,000, but now they are going for $220,000 and up, including one house under 1,600 square feet that is a pending sale with a list price of $235,000.
“But I feel that’s pulling back a little bit, too, even in the last year,” Carr said. “Now we’re starting to see things are kind of leveling out. No indicators are saying prices are plummeting by any means. What we are seeing now is buyers did do a little pullback with interest rates. Even if they have a little bit higher interest rates, they’re actually able to negotiate lower terms than they were before.
“They were going to overpay for a house a year ago, but now they can get a deal. It’s how you look at it, I guess.”
It’s forcing some to bring down their price, and in some cases to cover closings costs, Carr said. Many people, still remembering the price other homes sold for in the last two years, are listing their home for inflated prices.
Data from June indicated a third of all homes listed had reduced their prices. The more that happens, the more buyers can regain negotiating power in the deal.
“I feel like the market has slowed down,” Brown said. “It’s definitely not as hot as it was in 2021, but sellers are still like, ‘I don’t have to do anything to this house and I’m going to slap it on the market and its going to go quickly for top dollar.’ ”
If what’s happening in larger markets around the country is any indication, prices will start to come down as buyers begin to retreat. National real estate firm Redfin reported the average home sold in August went for less than the list price for the first time in 17 months. Research firm ATTOM Data Solutions reported last month mortgages were down 40% in the second quarter, the biggest drop in 40 years.
In Acadiana, rising interest rates have slowed home mortgages, said longtime banker Joe Zanco, now president and CEO of Catalyst Bank. The last two years were artificially inflated, he noted, partly due to the federal stimulus money in people’s pockets.
“I think ultimately everything finds equilibrium,” Zanco said. “Things got pretty out of whack last year. The market is always bound to cool when it gets overheated like that. I think we’re seeing that phenomenon.”