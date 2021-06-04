Janet Faulk-Gonzales has resigned as president and CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, the agency announced this week.
Faulk-Gonzales leaves after 13 years on the job and noted she leaves the agency in steady position with an engaged board of directors, knowledgeable staff, stable financial footing and a refreshed mission statement.
“I’ve been watching the GICC for many years now and Janet has done a fantastic job,” board chair Wendell Verret said. “Janet has played a critical role in the development and success of the local chamber and we wish her the best of luck as she and her husband relocate to be nearer their family.”
The board is accepting resumes for the position, Verret said.