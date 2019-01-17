A Dunkin Donuts Express will soon open inside the Tiger Touchdown No. 2 gas station in Milton.

Located at 621 E. Milton Ave. on the corner with E. Broussard Road, the gas station will open either at the end of January or the first week in February, manager Sean Spell.

"We're excited to be bringing a world famous Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee brand back to the Lafayette market," Spell said. "The market is very saturated with coffee shops, so we're hoping bringing it here with a new concept where it's a quick grab and go, self-service environment."

The move marks the first time in almost 15 years that Dunkin' Donuts has opened in the Lafayette market, Spell said.

Dunkin' Donuts is in the midst of expansion and rebranding efforts. Last year it announced it wanted to double its number of stores in the U.S. from to 18,000, which would put it ahead of both Starbucks and 7-11 in store count nationwide.

It the fall it announced it would rebrand itself as simply "Dunkin.'

The express model allows customers to simply grab their own donuts and coffee and leave. Tiger Touchdown No. 2. will also feature a full convenience store and a deli, Spell said.