LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette has named to its board of directors Teri G. Fontenot, who is president and CEO of Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
The appointment is effective March 1. Fontenot will serve as an independent director on the publicly traded home health, hospice and personal care company’s audit and clinical quality committees, and replaces Tyree G. Wilburn, who will be serving on the company’s transitional advisory council. Fontenot also is a member of the board of directors of Amerisafe and was previously a director of Landauer until its acquisition in 2017, serving on the audit and governance committees of both publicly listed companies. Fontenot also is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives' board of governors and the American Hospital Association’s Center for Health Innovation advisory board as well as a number of local and state boards. She previously served as chairwoman of the American Hospital Association, chairwoman of the audit committee of the Federal Reserve Bank 6th District Atlanta board, and chairwoman of the audit committee of the Capital One/Hibernia Mutual Funds Board.
The Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana has elected to a four-year term on its board of trustees Suzette Stelly Riddle, of Abbeville, representing District 7. Riddle is a classroom teacher and librarian at Indian Bayou Elementary School in Vermilion Parish.
The organization also elected Neshelle S. Nogess, of Lutcher, District 1; Paul E. Nelson, of Vidalia, representing superintendents; and Thomas F. Stafford, of West Monroe, colleges and universities. Nogess is the director of the sales and use tax department with the St. James Parish School Board. Nelson is the superintendent of schools in Tensas Parish. Stafford is a professor in the college of business at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
Martin Audiffred, of Lafayette, has been elected first vice president of the Retired State Employees Association.
The organization also elected Gwen Thomas, of Sulphur, as president; Dave Thomas, of Slidell, second vice president; Allen Reynolds, of Prairieville, secretary/treasurer; and Bonita Hearne, of Bossier City, immediate past president.