CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open its primary care center Thursday in the former Stage Store in Lafayette.
The center, designed as a one-stop shop for senior-focused primary care for those with a Humana and Aetna Medicare Advantage plan, will hold a grand opening Thursday at its location 537 Bertrand Drive.
It will also offer longer visits with patients as well as specialists such as social workers to help with behavior and social needs, such as food and transportation.
The staff includes Dr. Brad Blappert, a well-known primary care physician in Lafayette, and Amy Oakes, Center Administrator with CenterWell.