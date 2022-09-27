The United Way of Acadiana will hold a health care forum at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at the River Oaks Event Center, 520 E. Kaliste Saloom Road.
The forum will feature local health care leaders as agencies look for ways to improve the overall health for Acadiana residents while also raising money for the United Way, officials announced Tuesday morning.
“We are incredibly fortunate in Acadiana to have such a strong and innovative health care sector, and they are all united in health,” UW President and CEO Heather Blanchard said.
Speakers will include:
- Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge
- Dr. Benjamin Doga, Chief Medical Officer, LHC Group
- Dr. Charles Burnell, Chief Medical Officer, Acadian Ambulance
- Dr. Michael Peebles, Senior Vice President and Group Medical Officer, SCP Health
- Ryan Sullivan, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations, VieMed Healthcare
- Dr. Yvens Laborde, Medical Director of Global Health Education and Public Health, Ochsner Lafayette General
- Heather Blanchard, President/CEO, United Way of Acadiana
Angela Morrison, chief impact officer for United Way of Acadiana, will be moderator.
Presenting partners include Acadian Companies, LHC Group, Ochsner Lafayette General, Our Lady of Lourdes, SCP Health, VieMed Healthcare and William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Supporting sponsors are One Acadiana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Hancock Whitney and Gachassin Law Firm.
For tickets, visit unitedwayofacadiana.org/unitedinhealth.