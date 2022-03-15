Cocktail lounge Palmyre, the latest business concept from Colleen and Stuart Ottinger, is now open in River Ranch.
Located at 201 Settlers Trace Blvd Suite 3011, Palmyre is billed a “charming Euro chic cocktail lounge, the first of its kind in Lafayette, according to announcement on Tuesday.
Named for a 1900s socialite with a gift for entertaining, Palmyre offers a craft cocktail menu and wine program designed by Oxford Provisions VP of Libations, Ray Ward, and Sommelier, Lauren Blanda, highlighting both classic libations and options for patrons with a more exploratory taste in beverages.
Palmyre also offers casual finger food including caviar, crème fraiche, charcuterie and other items.
“We want our guests to feel transported beyond Lafayette when they walk in the space,” said Colleen Ottinger, who, along with her husband, owns Mercy Kitchen in Lafayette. “A place where you can order a well-made drink with a colleague or a date like you would in a Manhattan bar, but without the fuss. It’s fancy but not fussy.”