A Lafayette mom and businesswoman launched an app-based wash and fold laundry service on Wednesday.
Laurel Hess, president of Rally Marketing, announced the launch of hampr, which allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned to them by local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income.
The app is available on both Android and iOS devices.
“I had gotten home from a business trip and was surrounded by laundry," said Hess, a mother of two. "It was the weekend and my son's had birthday parties and T-ball opening day. I didn’t know how I was going to get it all done.
“If we can get our groceries and food from our favorite restaurants delivered, why can’t we get laundry done with the click of a button?”
Customers can buy a $39 annual membership, which includes four special hampr-branded laundry hampers designed to hold one load of laundry. Customers will then pay a flat rate of $10 per hampr.
Users have the option to include their own detergent pods in their hamprs or they can opt for hampr’s default detergent, Dropps, a scent-free, dye-free eco-friendly detergent.
The business will service the Lafayette area along with Broussard and parts of Youngsville with plans to expand to additional markets. It is also looking to add several jobs.
Anyone interested in being washrs can apply here.
“We have already onboarded several washrs in the Acadiana area and have been operating in a small closed beta for several weeks," she said. "As we expand, we see not only our base of washrs growing but also positions at our headquarters."